Texas AG Ken Paxton: Office Fighting Potential Voter Fraud on Multiple Fronts

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he welcomes the State Bar of Texas' impending lawsuit against his office regarding the hot-button issue of alleged voter fraud.

Anything to shed more light on the subject, he told Newsmax on.Wednesday.

"The reality is, the Texas Bar has no authority over deciding which cases we file, how we file 'em. And yet, here they are trying to intrude on our ability to do what we've been elected to do," Paxton told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

In other words, Paxton, a Republican, doesn't have much time for a group that's "unelected," "mostly bureaucrats," and likely comprised of Joe Biden voters from the 2020 presidential election.

The Texas State Bar ''is trying to impact a state agency for which they have no impact."

Paxton — a two-term incumbent who's up for reelection this year — acknowledged the 2021 instance where Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, broke the state's election law by unilaterally altering absentee voting rules ahead of the 2020 election.

Paxton also offered a tongue-in-cheek response to host Chris Salcedo when asked about the Southern California woman who recently found more than 100 unopened mail-in ballots while walking her dog.

"Remember, there is no voter fraud," Paxton said. "But the reality is, as more time goes on, we're finding more and more voter fraud."

Paxton estimated that Texas is working through 900 cases of potential voter fraud.

"I can tell you in our state, we're still pursuing'' fraudulent voters, he said. "We know there's [been] voter fraud, and we know what we're doing."

Which brings us to Paxton's other fight with a Texas agency, the state Court of Criminal Appeals.

Last year, that judicial body ruled that the AG's office could not unilaterally prosecute anyone for alleged voter fraud.

As a counter, Paxton says his office has asked the court to reconsider its initial ruling. It also supports the notion of diversifying legislation, so regular Texas citizens can be empowered to confront voter fraud.

"We've heard nothing from [the Court of Appeals] since [December 2021]," Paxton said. "They've been extremely quiet about this."

If necessary, he anticipates the Texas AG office taking its appeal all the way to the state Supreme Court.

Whatever it takes to block "the Criminal Court of Appeals from making a decision that's completely off the rails, and absolutely wrong," Paxton said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!