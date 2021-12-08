Texas AG Ken Paxton to Newsmax: DOJ Lawsuit 'Déjà Vu All Over Again'

The latest Justice Department lawsuit filed Monday against Texas is "déjà vu all over again," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax, quoting baseball legend Yogi Berra.

"The Obama administration suit is exactly the same way, claiming the exact same things," Paxton told Wednesday's "Stinchfield." "It took us 8½ years to get through it. We ended up winning. I think there's no doubt in my mind will win again."

Attorney General Merrick Garland's DOJ filed its third suit against the Lone Star State Monday, claiming new election redistricting is violating the Voting Rights Act by not providing an "equal opportunity" for Black and Latino voters to participate in the electoral process.

"Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act requires that state voting laws – including laws that draw electoral maps – provide eligible voters with an equal opportunity to participate in the democratic process and elect representatives of their choosing," Garland said in announcing the suit Monday. "The complaint we filed today alleges that Texas has violated Section 2 by creating redistricting plans that deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to vote on account of their race, color, or membership in a language minority group."

Paxton said the effort is nothing more than President Joe Biden's administration trying to use his power to turn Texas into a blue state.

"This is the Biden administration trying to interfere in our politics because they want a Democratic state," Paxton said. "They know if they win Texas, they control the country."

Since September, the DOJ has filed three lawsuits against Texas, including one that challenges its new abortion restriction law that prohibits the procedure after six weeks –usually the time a heartbeat can be detected in the fetus – and a second lawsuit charging the state with violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by "restricting voting procedures."

"The Civil Rights Division is committed to protecting the fundamental right to vote for all Americans," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a press release announcing that lawsuit Nov. 4.

"Laws that impair eligible citizens' access to the ballot box have no place in our democracy. Texas Senate Bill 1's restrictions on voter assistance at the polls and on which absentee ballots cast by eligible voters can be accepted by election officials are unlawful and indefensible."

Paxton said the legal actions might also be since he has sued both the administration of Joe Biden, and his previous boss, President Barack Obama multiple times.

"There's this attitude, 'OK, we're going to try to take them down since they are interfering in our ability to get our stuff done' – without following federal law," Paxton conclude to host Grant Stinchfield.

