Texas Land Commissioner to Newsmax: Shame on Those Spreading BS About Floods

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham told Newsmax on Monday she has had it with people looking to score political points in the wake of deadly flooding in Texas.

The floods in central Texas have killed at least 82 people.

Following the flooding, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., blamed the deadly flooding on President Donald Trump firing meteorologists from the National Weather Service, though the NWS said it had extra staff on duty.

"Shame on those that want to create hate and division and spread misinformation," Buckingham said on "National Report." "When you've got families who have lost their children, their 7-year-olds this is not the time for political BS. This is a time to come together and be helpful. And if you're not going to be part of the solution, then get the heck out. And I hope those elected officials that are throwing around these lies and this hate and that division, I hope they're all unelected in the next term because clearly, they are not fit to lead."

Buckingham said the community of Texas has come together in the wake of the tragedy.

"We are going to come out of this stronger, but it is a devastating loss," Buckingham, whose best friend's niece is missing, said. "It's just heartbreaking."

The Texas Land Commissioner praised the federal response to the storm.

"The Trump administration has been amazing," Buckingham said. "[Homeland Security] Secretary [Kristi] Noem's been amazing. The coordination out of the gate between the local, state and federal rescue teams has just been incredible. It's what people want to see, all levels of their government working together in a time of crisis, to do as much as they can to help as many as they can."

