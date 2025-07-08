Texas Ag Commissioner to Newsmax: Central Texas Needs Help

Texas state officials are working to provide assistance to local farmers in Central Texas who lost crops, equipment, and livestock in the floods over the Fourth of July weekend, but could use additional funding and help with transportation, according to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller on Newsmax.

Authorities are "still in search and rescue mode" and "haven't assessed the damages yet" after floods ripped through six counties in Central Texas on Friday, killing over 100 people and leaving "dozens" still missing, Miller told Tuesday's "National Report."

"From an agricultural standpoint of it, I can tell you that there's hundreds of miles of fencing that have been wiped out will need to be replaced," he said. "Crops are gone, crops are underwater, tractors have been underwater. A lot of our farm equipment was swept down the river. Hay that was stored in the river bottom is either saturated and unusable or gone.

"Unfortunately, we're finding livestock cows on top of … trees, so there will be a lot of cleanup."

Miller added his agency has activated the "STAR fund, which is State of Texas Agriculture Relief," money that was "raised from private individuals, private entities" to help "these rural communities, to help farmers buy new wire, new tee posts, whatever they need to get them going," and people “can donate to that fund at Texasagriculture.gov."

He also noted the agency has activated a hotline to provide farmers affected by the floods with hay and animal feed, and called for anyone in the area with "a truck and trailer and can help us deliver it, we need people to help transport."

Miller's agency previously established a crisis support helpline that it has opened to all Texans.

"We've got families that have lost loved ones; they've lost everything; their homes are gone," he concluded. "We have friends that are ready to help and can help you … get through this. So please call 833-897-2474.

"Again, all of these programs are available at Texasagriculture.gov."

