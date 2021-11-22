Rep. Gohmert to Newsmax: 'I Will Be Running for the Texas Attorney General's Job'

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert told "Stinchfield" on Newsmax that he would be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2022 Texas attorney general election.

"I had announced several days ago that if I could raise a million dollars that I would run ... Grant, as of now, we have the money - it's been raised. I will be running for the Texas attorney general's job," Gohmert announced to host Grant Stinchfield on Monday.

The nine-term congressman joins the race against incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton, current land commissioner George P. Bush, state congressman Matt Krause, and former Supreme Court of Texas Justice Eva Guzman, per The Texas Tribune.

Stinchfield mentioned how packed the field already was to the Texas congressman, asking why he decided to run for the position.

"This is a crowded field now," Stinchfield observed. "You've got George P. Bush; you got a couple of lawmakers from the state of Texas, you have Ken Paxton himself - who I thought has done a fairly good job over the years. Why did you get into the race in such a crowded field?"

Gohmert told the network that he sees a failure from Paxton to deliver on "election integrity," stating that "he didn't take action about evidence of fraud," citing alleged incidents in Dallas County and the City of Houston in the 2018 midterms.

The congressman also mentioned the southern border as a concern, throwing around the idea of states acting on security measures unilaterally.

"When the federal government will not protect the border [sic], the state can take action itself," Gohmert said.

In July, former President Trump endorsed Paxton, but he currently faces a criminal indictment on fraud charges and a separate FBI corruption investigation, according to Politico.

Bush failed to receive the Trump endorsement he sought but has significant in-state support, including the National Border Patrol Council. He is also a member of the Bush Dynasty, the eldest son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, nephew to former Texas Governor and President George W. Bush, and grandson of the late former Texas congressman and President George H.W. Bush.

