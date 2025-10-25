MLB Star Teixeira to Newsmax: Turning to Politics to 'Serve America'

Former New York Yankees first baseman and World Series champion Mark Teixeira told Newsmax on Saturday that he's ready to bring his winning mentality to politics through a bid for Congress in his home state of Texas.

"Well, it's a great question. It's a question that everyone's been asking me," Teixeira said on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"I've been incredibly blessed in my career, in my life," he added. "I've been doing a lot of business since I retired almost 10 years ago, and it really comes down to this country needs different types of leadership in Washington."

Teixeira, who spent the first five seasons of his 14-year career with the Texas Rangers, said his decision to run stems from his desire to give back to a nation that's given him so much.

"We need some outsiders," he said. "We need people that have played baseball, that have been, you know, maybe not in the legal world or in the political world their entire lives."

Teixeira is running to succeed Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who is not seeking reelection.

He said he decided to run for office because he loves the United States and believes that now it's his time to serve his country.

"I've had a lot of success, but, you know, this country is worth fighting for. I want to serve America."

The former Yankee said his campaign will focus on "America First and helping American families."

"They need good jobs. They need safe neighborhoods. They need good schools, affordable health care," Teixeira said. "And I think we can do that with President Trump's America First agenda."

He said his priorities include securing the border, lowering taxes, and shrinking the size of government.

"Government is way too big while we grow the economy," Teixeira said.

"Here in Texas, the Second Amendment is very important," he added. "Protecting life is very important. As a gun owner, I understand that."

Teixeira further commented that "as someone with three beautiful children, I want people to remember that life begins at conception."

On bipartisanship, Teixeira said his experience as a team player in professional sports shapes how he'd work in Congress.

"I've played on teams in my entire life, and we need to understand what the common goal is," he said. "If Democrats, if their common goal is truly to make America stronger, to help American families, I think there are people we can work with."

But for those whose goal is to destroy America and its cities, "we're going to have problems and we're going to fight," Teixeira said.

Teixeira was sharply critical of the nation's failing public schools, calling conditions in many urban districts "child abuse."

"We have kids that are graduating from schools in Baltimore and Chicago and downtown L.A., all over this country, that have fifth-grade educations," he said. "When we can admit that we are failing our kids in our public schools, then we can go to work and try to figure out issues."

Teixeira also voiced strong support for school choice and parental rights.

"I support homeschooling. I support every parent's ability to send their kids to a school that is successful," he said.

Teixeira also backed congressional term limits, saying he's already signed a pledge to support them.

"We can't have folks in Washington for 40 years," he said. "They get completely bogged down by special interest groups and money that controls their votes."

But, Teixeira noted, "however long I am in Congress, I'm going to go there to serve the people, not to serve my personal interests."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com