Texas Rep. Harrison to Newsmax: Biden Readying Red Carpet for Caravan

President Joe Biden will "roll out the red carpet" and welcome the massive caravan of immigrants heading to the U.S. border, Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"He's only turning back about 2% of illegal crossings," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "As we close out the year here, 2023, a lot of people like to look back and think about records that were broken. Well, not all records are great, and unfortunately, the Biden administration is not just breaking them, but shattering."

Since October, Harrison pointed out, more than 700,000 people have crossed illegally into the United States, which is "effectively the size of Denver."

"These are mostly military-aged young men," he said. "If this is not an invasion, what is it?"

And as Biden won't do more to secure the border, that leaves people in Texas to step up and do the job, he added.

"We just voted to spend more money, to build more border infrastructure, despite the fact that Joe Biden is suing us," he said. "He was having his personnel removing our barriers down here, and then we also did something completely unprecedented. We made it a state crime here in the state of Texas to illegally enter our country."

But Biden, Harrison said, is "derelict in his duty" and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and others from the administration will be in Mexico City on Wednesday to hammer out new agreements in hopes of controlling the migrant surge to the United States. However, Harrison said that world leaders will know they are not there to negotiate from a position of strength, as former President Donald Trump's administration would have been.

"Joe Biden created the crisis," said Harrison. "He is not serious about solving it."

Harrison also said reports that migrants are coming across the border carrying explosives are "incredibly scary."

"To everybody listening in any of the other 49 states who want to think that maybe this is just a Texas problem or a border state problem, let me tell you from somebody who's down here, it's not," he said. "If you are an American, you should be horrified not just at the numbers on the scale of the invasion on the border, but the national security implications."

People should also be focusing on how many terrorists Biden's policies have brought to the United States, said Harrison.

"We had four Iranian nationals stopped on our border just in the last month and two of them were on the national security watch list," he said. "We've got over 200, or around 200 people, known or suspected terrorists, who crossed our border recently. We have tens of thousands of illegal aliens are called special interest aliens. These are coming from known terror hotbeds … what are these military-age single males from terror hotbeds doing in the United States? Where are they?"

Harrison said he hates to be "so negative and frightening" as the year ends, but "Joe Biden has created not just an economic, not just a public health crisis on our border, but he has exacerbated massively a national security threat that every American needs to have on the front of mind as we go into the new year."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com