Texas State Rep. Harrison to Newsmax: Biden Border Policy Takes Toll on Texans

Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Waxahachie, told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden unfortunately is delivering on his campaign promise of keeping U.S. borders open for illegal immigrants, and it is taking a heavy toll on Texans.

Texas released an update Friday on Operation Lone Star, a multiagency state effort to secure its southern border with Mexico. The update said since the program began March 2021, more than 350,000 illegal immigrants have been apprehended, with more than 24,000 criminal arrests, and more than 22,000 felony charges reported. Plus, it said the Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than 362 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

"It just further illustrates the point that Joe Biden, despite having inherited the most secure southern border in our nation's history, not only has not taken his job seriously … he is making good on, best I can tell, the only campaign promise that he has kept his word on: That's to give us open borders," Harrison told "American Agenda." "He campaigned on it. He's delivering it, and Texans are paying the price."

Harrison said Biden's border policy has left Texas in an "unprecedented" situation of spending its own resources to secure the U.S. southern border, a responsibility of the federal government as designated by Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution.

"Never before has a state had to stand up and do the job that is clearly the job of the federal government and spend our own time, treasure, blood, and resources to do their job and secure that border," Harrison said. "We've already spent between $4-$6 billion of my constituents' money."

