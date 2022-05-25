Texas AG Ken Paxton to Newsmax: 'Schools Need to Be Better Protected'

The answer to deranged violent gunmen is not fewer guns, but more training and more good, armed people to deter evil, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Newsmax.

"We do have trained teachers and other administrators who have guns," Paxton told Wednesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" about some schools in the state of Texas with trained people with guns. "So far, not a single school like that has ever been hit."

Paxton pointed to the phenomenon of mass shooting frequently coming in no-gun zones, where shooters know there is less likelihood they will be shot.

Mass shooters are "cowards," according to host Rob Schmitt.

"So I do think that this idea of having people right there — they don't have to wait for law enforcement to get there — is a way to do what you say, which is you're talking about: cowards, right?" Paxton said. "They're not going to go to the schools that they know have guns."

Paxton noted while other countries might not have the mass shooting events like America has, it is a function of the freedoms Americans have that leaves us vulnerable to these attacks.

"It may well be because we do have more freedom here," Paxton said. "Whenever you have a country that has freedom, there are risks that are created that are not created in other countries."

Ultimately, mass shooters do not follow laws, especially laws against murder, so adding more gun laws will not do much good, Paxton concluded.

"We're having problems with people like this guy yesterday who looked at a murder law and ignored it," he said. "And then they tell us that if we just had gun laws, everything would be fine. That's not reality. That's not gonna happen. It just damages our constitutional rights. What needs to happen is that the schools need to be better protected."

