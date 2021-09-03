Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Abortion Legislation Must Be on State Level

The state of Texas, whose heartbeat law on abortion was held up this week in the Supreme Court, is part of a "pretty broad coalition of states" that is challenging the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in a push to return rulings on abortion law to the states, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax Friday.

"The Supreme Court has been trying to manage this for the last 40 or 50 years, and frankly, it's been challenging because every time they get a new justice, there seems to be a new standard to determine when you can have an abortion," Paxton said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

As a result, it's been a "really difficult situation trying to figure out what the law is because it's not written down," he added. "It keeps changing. They need to just send it back to the states."

Paxton added that the federal government "doesn't have any real right in the Constitution to regulate abortion."

"It should be that each state can determine through their own elected representatives how they want to handle this issue, how they want to regulate the issue, just like we do with thousands of other issues," said Paxton. "This is a state issue, and I don't think there's really any question. The Constitution doesn't give the authority of the federal government to start regulating abortion nationwide."

Paxton also talked about the Texas Senate's approval of $1.8 billion in new border security spending, which he said is another example of the state's taxpayers stepping in to finance what the federal government under President Joe Biden won't.

"I mean, the numbers are as high as they've ever been, over 200,000 a month coming in with different crimes that we're having to deal with," said Paxton. "We've got the importation of fentanyl through the Chinese and the cartels. Cartels are also in basically human trafficking because they're charging all of these people to come in, and so it's really insane that the federal government is not just not doing its job."

There is also now the issue of Afghan refugees coming into Texas without being vetted, said Paxton.

"We don't know who they are," he said. "They're not being vetted. They're just being moved around our state moved around our country as if we knew who they are. We don't."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here