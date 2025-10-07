Va. Delegate to Newsmax: Jones Text Scandal Could Shift Momentum in AG Race

Virginia Republican Del. Terry Kilgore sharply condemned Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones after reports surfaced that Jones had sent text messages in 2022 in which he fantasized about political violence.

Speaking on Newsmax's "National Report," Kilgore called the remarks "reprehensible" and argued that the scandal could shift momentum in the high-profile race for Virginia attorney general.

"The text messages are reprehensible," Kilgore said Tuesday. "They're terrible. Anyone that would wish harm on two little kids, 5 and 2, that's just very reprehensible.

"I think the state of the race now, he hasn't lost any endorsements, their party seems to be rallying around him. But I think this really gives [incumbent Republican Attorney General] Jason Miyares the upper hand here in Virginia, because politics has no place for these types of vile threats."

The controversy erupted after private messages from Jones were leaked, allegedly showing him joking about or expressing violent fantasies involving political opponents.

Jones, who previously served as a delegate from Norfolk and has positioned himself as a progressive candidate for attorney general, has apologized publicly, calling the messages a "shameful mistake" made in frustration.

Kilgore, however, dismissed calls to simply move on, arguing that the Democratic Party's response — particularly from gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger — shows misplaced priorities.

"You have Abigail Spanberger, who's running for governor in the Commonwealth of Virginia, she's stating that, well, you know, 'he's apologized, so let's move on,'" Kilgore said. "But these are terrible, terrible actions by Jay Jones and this shows exactly where she is as a governor. She would rather have a Democrat elected who says vile things rather than a Republican and that's where she is on this race."

"So, we feel that she should call for his resignation and that shows people in the Commonwealth of Virginia where she's at, that she's behind Jay Jones," he added, "and every day we're going to be asking her, why has she not called for Jay Jones' resignation from the ticket?"

Kilgore's comments come as Republicans seek to capitalize on the controversy ahead of November's election.

Kilgore suggested that the episode underscores a broader issue of accountability within Virginia's Democrat leadership, while reinforcing the GOP's message that civility and integrity should define public service.

