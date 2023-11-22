Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Biden Forced Israel to 'Negotiate With Terrorists'

Not only has President Joe Biden's watch seen two wars erupt, in Ukraine and Gaza, but pro-Hamas leftists have forced Israel to negotiate with terrorists, former Trump administration Ambassador Ric Grenell told Newsmax Wednesday.

"This whole administration has been weak from the beginning, but let's be clear about what just happened: Joe Biden caved to the Squad, to the radical left squad who was calling for a pause," Grenell told Newsmax's "Newsline." "He caved to them."

Grenell is urging "anyone who's watching who supports Israel — whether you're Jewish American, whether you're a Muslim American that understands that Jews, Muslims, and Christians all live peacefully in Jerusalem; whether you're a Christian that is praying for the peace of Israel" to "speak up because your government is pressuring Israel to negotiate with terrorists."

"We would never do it, and if anybody asked us to do it, we would tell them to go pound sand," Grenell told host Bianca de la Garza. "But the fact is that Joe Biden caved to the Squad and is asking Israel to negotiate with terrorists, and they have no choice because of their relationship with America.

"This is a really sad day for American leadership. Joe Biden has caused two wars, one in Ukraine and one in the Middle East, and now we're launching missile attacks back in Iraq and then Syria. We're at war again because of Joe Biden."

America under past presidents would hunt the terrorists down and eradicate them, Grenell lamented.

"If this happened to America, we would not like it for anyone to tell us to stop the efforts to find the terrorists," he said. "We would find them, no matter who was telling us to stop, and we would make sure that all the hostages are released."

Biden's administration is "pressuring Israel to cut deals," and even unfair ones, Grenell continued.

"What does that mean? Israel had to go into its prisons to find 150 people who were convicted of crimes, brutal crimes in some instances, to exchange for 50 innocent people — 50 of the 200," Grenell said, referring to the hostages in the latter portion of that statement versus those Israel has agreed to release back to Gaza.

"This is so outrageous that we pressured these people."

Negotiating with terrorists is never a winning strategy and only further ups "the ante" for hostages, including for a Biden administration that was forced to release $6 billion to Iran before Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

"The United States have a responsibility to make sure that we don't have future hostages — that we don't up the ante on the head of these individuals," Grenell said. "They have to make decisions so that Hamas is not encouraged by these 150 hostages that are left to somehow up the ante and ask for something else.

"This is outrageous, and it's going to make us less safe."

