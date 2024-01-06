Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Mayorkas Damaged US More Than Terrorists

Speaking to Newsmax ahead of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' hearing as part of impeachment proceedings next week, Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, said the agency head in charge of domestic security has done more damage to the United States than terrorists.

The congresswoman told "Saturday Agenda" that as "a direct result of" Mayorkas' "dereliction of duty, you are seeing hundreds of people ... from the terrorist watchlist" enter the U.S. "You've seen 100,000 plus people — you know, Americans — who are dying as a result of fentanyl that's coming into our country illegally because they're not doing their jobs. That's more than any terrorist attack that we've had in on our country — 100,000 people."

According to a report from CNN, in 2021 alone overdose deaths for fentanyl were nearly 70,000. As of the date of this article's publishing, figures beyond 2021 could not be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.

"And we've got an administration," Van Duyne continued, "we've got a secretary whose job is to protect our borders, and they're not doing it.

"So I think ... literally impeaching ... the secretary that's in charge of our border who continues to lie to Congress is one step. But then going after [President Joe] Biden for all of his trail of deceit ... needs to be investigated, too ... and we're doing just that."

The House Homeland Security Committee announced a full committee hearing on Jan. 10 as part of impeachment proceedings into Mayorkas.

House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark E. Green, R-Tenn., who announced the hearing on Wednesday, made the following statement: "For almost three years, the American people have demanded an end to the unprecedented crisis at the Southwest border, and they have also rightly called for Congress to hold accountable those responsible. That's why the House Committee on Homeland Security led a comprehensive investigation into the causes, costs, and consequences of this crisis.

"Our investigation made clear that this crisis finds its foundation in Secretary Mayorkas' decision-making and refusal to enforce the laws passed by Congress, and that his failure to fulfill his oath of office demands accountability. The bipartisan House vote in November to refer articles of impeachment to my Committee only served to highlight the importance of our taking up the impeachment process — which is what we will begin doing next Wednesday."

