Rep. Waltz: US Will Have to Return to Afghanistan to Fight al-Qaida, ISIS

Congress will have to take action and eventually send U.S. forces back to Afghanistan to fight al-Qaida and ISIS, Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax.

On Thursday's "Stinchfield," Waltz noted a "wide-open southern border" in the United States from which terrorists can enter, adding that 5,000 "hardened terrorists" were released from Bagram Air Field during the pullout from Afghanistan approved by President Joe Biden earlier this year.

One of those, he said, "already turned into a suicide bomber that killed 13 Marines, a soldier and a sailor ... and Biden is doing nothing. It's a shoulder shrug in terms of preparing."

Waltz said he won't wait for another 9/11-type attack to take action.

"We're going to mandate this through Congress," he told host Grant Stinchfield. "And, sadly, future American soldiers are going to have to go back to Afghanistan. I don't want it to happen, but I think it's a reality, to deal with al-Qaida and ISIS, that the Defense Department now says will be ready to hit us within six months."

