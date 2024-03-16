Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: '24 Is the Year to 'Make Voting Great Again'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., speaking on Newsmax Saturday, expressed grave concerns about the integrity of voting rights in the United States, emphasizing the need to protect the sanctity of the electoral process.

"This is going to be the year where we are going to make voting great again," Tenney declared on "Saturday Report."

"We are going to make this sacred right to vote that we have so precious and make sure that Americans who are eligible to vote citizens only will be voting in our elections to overcome what the Democrats are trying to do to us."

Tenney, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, highlighted what she perceived as deliberate efforts by Democrats to undermine the electoral system through illegal immigration. "It's just horrific. And obviously, these people are not, you know, asylum seekers when they're carrying that, you know, weapons, and they also have night vision goggles and things like that. These people are coming to our country to do us harm," she asserted.

She criticized the Department of Homeland Security's leadership, particularly Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, accusing them of malicious intent. "I'm just done thinking that Mayorkas is a well-intended terrible leader of the Homeland Security Committee or Homeland Security Office. I think they're actually malicious," Tenney stated.

Drawing parallels to immigration issues and handling the COVID-19 pandemic, Tenney warned of dire consequences. "That's what we're doing with immigration, and it's going to bring down this country, and it's [Democrats are] doing it little by little. You know, innocent Americans are getting killed," she lamented.

Tenney did not mince words in her criticism of President Joe Biden and his administration. "We have an incompetent, corrupt president who, you know, talks about ice cream, screams and yells, and blames everything on Republicans. It's an embarrassment," she declared.

She expressed concern about the erosion of trust among allies of the United States. "Our allies don't trust us," she asserted, citing recent events involving U.S. interference in foreign elections, such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and calling for new elections in the country.

Tenney reiterated her call to action, urging citizens to exercise their right to vote to correct this nationwide malady.

"I just worry about this every day, and I hope that we can get people out to vote," she said.