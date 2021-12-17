Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Letter Sent to New Twitter CEO About Free Speech

House Republicans have sent a letter to Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter to stress that it freely allow the exchange of ideas, and Rep. Claudia Tenney, one of the lawmakers that signed the letter, said on Newsmax Friday that the letter was sent because they want to be sure the site won't "continue to censor conservatives" under its new leadership.

"Mr. Agrawal had indicated he doesn't care about free speech," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Because Twitter has got so much power in this big tech world, we want to make sure that [it] is going to recognize free speech."

Republicans realize Twitter is a private company, she added, but "we want to be sure that they're not going to continue to censor conservatives" while allowing others to post what they want.

"For example, the high leader of Iran [can] spew hatred, antisemitism, and anti-American speech," said Tenney, but former President Donald Trump and numerous other conservatives have been banned or shadowbanned and have had many of their followers taken away."

Twitter and Agrawal have not responded to the letter yet, said Tenney but Republicans are hoping the people will "notice that we are paying attention as conservatives."

She acknowledged there are other platforms where "we have a chance to speak exactly as we should as Americans," but said it is a "very dangerous road" when people who have different views are censored.

"That's what the left is getting involved in right now, censoring anyone who has a different view," said Tenney. "We want to make sure that we protect speech. Obviously, we don't want hate speech, and we don't want speech that is going to be inciting violence. The First Amendment has some limits, but we want to make sure that we protect the rights of others to express legitimate political views and really not necessarily legitimate political views. It's the right to express yourselves as long as you're not inciting some kind of violence."

The lawmaker also spoke out against the mandates that have been put in place in New York City and in the state because of the threat posed by the COVID-19 omicron variant and said it is unfair to small businesses that have already been struggling to face outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccine.

"It's also not based on science," she said. It's about New York's leaders just trying to track down and exert their power over citizens, "and it's driving people out of the state."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here