Tenney to Newsmax: Trump Docs Indictment 'Ridiculous'

New York Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax Monday that the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump for his handling of documents was “ridiculous,” and that House and Senate GOP members should “go after” Democrats that are abusing their power to prosecute him.

“This is incredible that we have a sitting President [Joe Biden] weaponizing the F.B.I., the Department of Justice going in and bringing criminal charges against [President Trump],” Tenney said during "Carl Higbie Frontline” Monday. “I think [it] is really just a dispute over the Federal Records Act. That's a, that's a civil statute, and they're trying to morph that into some kind of Espionage Act as if this is an espionage situation. It's ridiculous, and I think they're doing that because they know that Donald Trump is the [2024] front runner.”

Tenney said Democrats believe they have to do something to stop Trump from winning reelection, the same way they tried with the Russia collusion hoax in 2016.

“[Former President Barack] Obama’s administration is the administration that went after Trump and created the fake Russia collusion hoax that we spent four years agonizing over,” she said. “Only to finally find out it's not true. Why is Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. still in office? Why aren't we pursuing Adam Schiff for lying to Congress?

Tenney said that there are many people in the administrative state like former F.B.I. directors James Comey and Andrew McCabe, former agent Peter Strzok, his lover Lisa Page, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, that have committed offenses that should be prosecuted.

“All of these people committed what we think are actual crimes, and we have the facts,” she said. “We sent a letter to Jeff Sessions, then attorney general, back when I was in my first term in Congress and said, ‘let's do this. Let's see if these people committed criminal acts. Let's investigate. Let's prosecute.’”

Tenney said that if a Republican wins the White House in 2024, Democrats need to be prosecuted.

“Let me tell you something, whoever the President of the United States is going to be in 2024, if it's going to be a Republican, we need to start taking names, and we need to start prosecuting the Democrats that abused power. We're going to exercise our rights under the Constitution.”

Tenney said that while the GOP in Congress is waking up to the tactics employed by the Democrats, they only have subpoena power, and cannot prosecute people.

