Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Budget Bill's Policies Still Dangerous at Lower Cost

Even if the price tag for the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill gets slashed, the policies implemented through the measure will still bring further spending later if the bill is approved, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"They're just going to kick it down the road and spend even more later and ask us again to raise the debt ceiling," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "[This is] why Nancy Pelosi originally said we'll have an unlimited debt ceiling until 2022."

Even without the higher price tag, the bill will include funding that would start the implementation of the Green New Deal, which Tenney said will end up hurting U.S. energy producers, and will increase the corporate tax rates, which will hurt small businesses.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was met by protesters while in Michigan Tuesday to promote his "Build Back Better" agenda, and Tenney said she thinks he would get a similar reception in her district, which is "very much" like Michigan.

"I'm worried we're going to pass all these changes that are going to hurt businesses like mine," said Tenney. "We're going to see a real hard time for small businesses."

Further, a corporate tax hike would result in China having a lower rate than the United States, and Tenney said she wants to know why the administration is "appeasing China."

"We know that [Biden] is highly compromised, and that's something that was hard to get out during the campaign," said Tenney. "I think that still needs to come out, his relationship with China ... even on the Foreign Affairs Committee, we can see the Democrats in a way, appeasing China."

Tenney also spoke out about reports that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., was accosted in a public restroom by activists protesting her position against the pending reconciliation bill, and about Biden's statement that "it happens to everybody."

"It was despicable," said Tenney. "He did say that it was it was wrong what they were doing, but I lived through that when I was in my first term as a Congress member," said Tenney, noting that she got threats after Rep. Steve Scalise was shot during practice for the congressional baseball game in 2017.

"They said 'now, one down, 216 to go,' and then they continued," said Tenney. "They were at my house, throughout my office, there at my campaign office ... that's not just me. A lot of other Republican women were coming out of the Capitol Building coming into the tunnel to go to work. They were all over us. One guy grabbed my car, the door of my car as I was trying to drive."

Such things happen because "the radical left has no bounds," said Tenney. "They come after you and they can claim Republicans do it."

