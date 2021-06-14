Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Netanyahu Has 'Every Right to Step Up' Concerning Iran

President Joe Biden isn’t capable of leading and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “every right to step up” concerning the dangers of Iran, says Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y.

Netanyahu on Sunday in his last address as prime minister blasted the Biden administration for requesting that he keep “our disagreements on the Iran nuclear deal for behind closed doors and not share them publicly.”

“I told them I won’t act that way,” he said.

“In 1944, at the height of the Holocaust, US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt refused to bomb the railway leading to the extermination camps, and refused to bomb the gas chambers, which could have saved millions of our people. We hoped for others to save us, and they didn’t come. In the face of the threat of extermination, we were helpless,” he went on.

“Our voice was not heard among the nations. We had neither a state or an army. But today we do have a voice. We do have a state, and we do have defensive power.”

Netanyahu also expressed concern about the incoming prime minister.

“I’ve heard what (Naftali) Bennett said [about standing firm against Iran], and I’m concerned, because Bennett does the opposite of what he promises,” Netanyahu said.

“An Israeli prime minister has to be able to say no to the president of the US on matters that endanger our existence. I’ll be happy if this doesn’t come true, but from the moment the US returns to the Iran deal, this government will not approve operations against Iran to stop their armament,” Netanyahu said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Tenney said Netanyahu has a right to speak up, specifically because of the Biden administration’s approach to the Iran nuclear deal.

“I can’t understand how Joe Biden can actually say you really shouldn’t weigh in on this when pulling out of that deal is probably one of the most important things that President Trump did in addition to coming up with the Abraham Accords,” she said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“So you have these same old, part of the club, the swamp in Washington … and by the way, the international side of it, that’s where the swamp is the deepest. That’s where you see, because there’s billions of dollars in taxpayer money being put into the swamp and given to former politicians and others who are using that to parlay themselves into wealthy lifestyles right here in Washington, D.C.”

