Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Cuomo Played Victim in 'Narcissistic' Farewell Speech

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., who had been calling for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign since 2014, on Tuesday panned his farewell speech as "narcissistic, droning, whining," and told Newsmax he continued to play himself as a victim rather than taking responsibility for his actions.

"I hope that the people that are investigating Cuomo will continue to hold him accountable because otherwise, justice will not be served to New Yorkers," Tenney said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Tenney also questioned whether new Gov. Kathy Hochul, sworn in as New York's first female governor early Tuesday, will "stand up" to the state's far-left because as lieutenant governor, she was "really silent for the last six years" about Cuomo.

Tenney further pointed out that Cuomo, on his last day, pardoned several people, including commuting the sentence "for a cop-killing domestic terrorist whose son is now the district attorney for the city of San Francisco, which [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi represents."

That person, David Gilbert, 76, has been in prison for 40 years because of his role as a member of the Weather Underground that stole $1.6 million in cash from a Brinks armored truck in 1981, reports The New York Times. He is the father of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

The theft, which took place outside a mall, resulted in the deaths of a guard and two police officers. Cuomo's commutation does not mean Gilbert automatically will be released from prison, but that he'll be referred to a state parole board to consider his potential release, the Times reported.

"This is unconscionable," Tenney told Newsmax. "My heart goes out to the families who thought they saw justice, which has been reversed by Gov. Cuomo. I think we need to name the inaptly named Mario Cuomo bridge after these three brave public servants who were killed at the hands of this domestic terrorist."

Tenney said she first saw Cuomo's abuse of power and bullying in office as far back as 2013 during a casino deal, "where he actually told local counties that if you don't do this deal, you're going to continue to be a poor county, and I'm not going to give you any resources."

As a result, she said, Cuomo "bullied and bludgeoned" the counties into a deal that is "wreaking havoc on our communities and causing economic harm to property owners and people across our region."

The scandals, she added, have "been going on for years, until the sexual harassment claims that finally forced Cuomo's resignation.

