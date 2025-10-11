Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Democrats Only Care About Their Own Narrative

President Donald Trump and Congress have yet to reach a funding deal, leading to the government shutdown that is now set to enter its third week. The president said about 750,000 federal workers may be furloughed or possibly fired. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has to tried to paint the crisis as the fault of Republicans, but Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Saturday that Democrats only care about “pushing through their own narrative.”

“They don't care about squaring the circle. Unfortunately, they spin this narrative on everything. They constantly refer to President Trump as a king. But remember how arduous it was just for us to get the Working Families Tax Cuts done and to even get the CR done? I think people need to know we are continuing Biden-era levels of funding. It was hard to get me and many other Republicans to vote for this, but President Trump and obviously Mike Johnson, our speaker, Leader Thune, said, ‘Look, let's do this short-term bill. Let's deal with those things the way that we promised we would do through appropriations,’” Tenney said during an appearance on “The Count.”

Tenney, who represents New York’s 24th congressional district, said that it is the Democrats who are acting like “kings” and engaged in the “malicious prosecution” of Republicans.

“They targeted their enemies, all those things that a king would do that the Democrats did under Obama when President Trump first came in. Remember Crossfire Hurricane under Joe Biden? Remember the whole laptop scandal with Hunter Biden? Isn't that the action of kings or authoritarians who are not applying the law equally?” Tenny asked.

