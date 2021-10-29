Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: 'So Much' More Than 'Me Too' to Bring Cuomo Down

Rep. Claudia Tenney, who has been calling for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation since 2014, said Friday there were many reasons he could have been removed for office, but it took a "me too" controversy to remove who she calls "one of the most corrupt governors in New York history."

"[This] is bad too, but there was so much that happened before this," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Not the nursing home deaths; this is what took him down ... there's so much on Andrew Cuomo, but in the end, he's gone."

The congresswoman also doesn't have a high opinion of Cuomo's replacement, Gov. Kathy Hochul, dismissing her as "Cuomo without the groping."

Cuomo, who resigned in August amid a dozen allegations of sexual harassment, is facing a misdemeanor sexual assault charge after a former staffer complained he allegedly groped her under her blouse. He has denied the charges, and Tenney told Newsmax she expects him to fight back rather than plead guilty.

She also called the criminal complaint a test case.

"If there's any substance in this and this case sticks, you're going to see probably an avalanche of other cases that were reported earlier this year," said Tenney. "He's going to be dealing with a real tough time trying to fight off each one of these ... I'm looking forward to the mugshot of Andrew Cuomo being the shot of the year."

Still, she acknowledged that such cases are a "he-said, she-said" matter, and that as much as she doesn't like Cuomo, he does have the right to due process.

"We only have the word of this woman and the word of Andrew Cuomo, which you know he's going to deny, so we're going to go through this," said Tenney. "It's going to be a showdown in court, of course, he's definitely not settling this."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here