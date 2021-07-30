Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: No Mask Mandates Across the Hall in Senate

Mask mandates are in place in the House but not the Senate, and that shows the "absurdity" of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "abuse of power," Rep. Claudia Tenney said in a Newsmax interview Friday.

"As you cross over the line into the Senate side, there are no masks required," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "How can the science be that there's some invisible magnetic field that you cross and now we don't need to wear masks anymore. This is the absurdity of Nancy Pelosi's abuse of power, and there's just no other way to describe it."

Pelosi is taking the action because she wants to "put on a show for the public to show how dangerous the Republicans are in one way or another, and this is what she's getting away with," Tenney added.

On Thursday, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger ordered officers to report House members not abiding by a mask mandate and arrest staffers and others for not wearing a mask, but later in the day, the office issued a statement later Thursday backing away from the order.

Tenney also told Newsmax that she "absolutely" believes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has discredited itself by recommending everyone, vaccinated or not, wear masks when they are in places with high rates of COVID-19.

"What's really scary about this is I'm hearing my constituents who see this as Pelosi's theater, which, by the way, is partially intended to throw Republicans off the game and get us talking about masks instead of talking about the inflation," said Tenney.

She also asked why people are able to "come across the border, using our federal employees to foster these children" at a time when COVID-19 is once again surging.

"The children that are being trafficked across the border and the people that are COVID-19 positive, potentially bringing in what I call the Democrat variant is because it has to deal with Nancy Pelosi, not the delta variant," said Tenney.

