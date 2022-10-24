Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: 'Most Serious, Difficult Time' With a 'Weak President'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax Monday that the nation is facing the “most serious” and “difficult” time she has ever seen during her life, and doing it with bad Democratic policies and a “weak president” in President Joe Biden.

“I think we are at probably the most serious, most difficult time I have experienced in my lifetime,” Tenney said during “The Chris Salcedo Show” Monday. “With a president who is very weak. Obviously cognitively impaired, and also a liar.

She said that Biden, a life-long politician, “has always been corrupt,” and used his power to “leverage” his own ambitions and financial interests, as well as to hurt others such as U.S. Supreme Court conservative Justice Clarence Thomas during his Senate confirmation hearings in the early 1990s.

“I remember the old days when he destroyed [Supreme Court nominee Judge Robert] Bork because he would have been the key vote on the court [at that time],” she said. “[Biden] did the same thing to Justice Thomas.”

She said Biden is willing to do anything he has to in order to push the Democratic agenda, whether or not it is good for the American people and proved that time and time again.

Tenney said that things are even worse now because he is in decline due to his age, and his present ability to do the job should be looked at.

“This is a guy who is the commander-in-chief, he is the leader of the free world, he is the president of the United States,” she said. “Now is the time to really look at his ability to be president, not just because of the horrible policies he is behind, but because of the cognitive state of affairs.”

She said that major issues like inflation would not be so big if Biden and the Democrats did not have so many bad policies, and instead, followed the lead of former President Donald Trump, keeping his energy and economic policies in place, including energy independence.

“It is really the fulcrum, effecting everything in our economy right now,” she said. “Whether it’s supply chains, or heating fuel, which is coming up on being a big issue [this winter].”

She said the $7 trillion in spending by Democrats since they won the majority in the House and have a one-vote advantage in the evenly split Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris, is making inflation worse, above 8%.

“This is a huge problem,” she said. “This is causing inflation, the Democrats admit, but change the subject, talk about abortion, and all of this other stuff that is not affecting us.”

