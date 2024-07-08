Tennessee AG to Newsmax: Title IX Lawsuit Will Succeed

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti told Newsmax on Monday that states will "be successful" with lawsuits against the Biden administration's changes to Title IX.

Skrmetti, appearing on "National Report" to discuss Tennessee's lawsuit against Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, said that he's confident the suit will successfully overturn the Biden administration's recent changes to expand Title IX protections to LGBTQ+ students.

Tennessee filed the suit along with Kentucky and was later joined by Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia. Last month, a federal court in Kentucky agreed to impose an injunction on the changes from taking effect.

"The bottom line is the administrative agencies, the bureaucrats in Washington, cannot rewrite our laws," Skrmetti said. "It's the people's elected representatives that tell us what the law is."

He added that the Biden administration is trying "to take a shortcut and to ram these big changes through using administrative procedures that just don't work."

"As long as they keep trying to do it, I think we're going to be successful continuing to stop them," Skrmetti said.

He later said that the changes to Title IX "totally undermines the ability of the law to protect women in private spaces. And the law is written to support private spaces for women. It's explicitly in Title IX and various places."

Skrmetti called the revisions "a subversion of what the statute says."

Skrmetti added that the Biden administration is "trying to use ideology to just steamroll the law. Our system doesn't work that way. That's why the judges keep stopping it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com