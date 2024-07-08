WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tennessee | jonathan skrmetti | title ix | lawsuits | biden administration

Tennessee AG to Newsmax: Title IX Lawsuit Will Succeed

By    |   Monday, 08 July 2024 03:23 PM EDT

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti told Newsmax on Monday that states will "be successful" with lawsuits against the Biden administration's changes to Title IX.

Skrmetti, appearing on "National Report" to discuss Tennessee's lawsuit against Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, said that he's confident the suit will successfully overturn the Biden administration's recent changes to expand Title IX protections to LGBTQ+ students.

Tennessee filed the suit along with Kentucky and was later joined by Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia. Last month, a federal court in Kentucky agreed to impose an injunction on the changes from taking effect.

"The bottom line is the administrative agencies, the bureaucrats in Washington, cannot rewrite our laws," Skrmetti said. "It's the people's elected representatives that tell us what the law is."

He added that the Biden administration is trying "to take a shortcut and to ram these big changes through using administrative procedures that just don't work."

"As long as they keep trying to do it, I think we're going to be successful continuing to stop them," Skrmetti said.

He later said that the changes to Title IX "totally undermines the ability of the law to protect women in private spaces. And the law is written to support private spaces for women. It's explicitly in Title IX and various places."

Skrmetti called the revisions "a subversion of what the statute says."

Skrmetti added that the Biden administration is "trying to use ideology to just steamroll the law. Our system doesn't work that way. That's why the judges keep stopping it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti told Newsmax on Monday that states will "be successful" with lawsuits against the Biden administration's changes to Title IX.
tennessee, jonathan skrmetti, title ix, lawsuits, biden administration
304
2024-23-08
Monday, 08 July 2024 03:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved