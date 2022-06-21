Sen. Ted Cruz to Newsmax: Left Will Organize Violence When Roe Is Overturned

The Supreme Court's decision on a case that will overturn Roe v. Wade is looming, and Sen. Ted Cruz said to Newsmax on Tuesday he fears that the left will "lose their mind" and there will be "organized riots" staged nationwide.

"We're going to see the decision soon, in the next week to 10 days, and I believe the court is going to do something that many of us have been working for and praying for our entire lives," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I believe the court is going to overturn Roe v. Wade. It is the right thing to do."

Cruz said he fears there will be "organized violence" that will be "very similar to what we saw in 2020 with the Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots across the country," Cruz said. "We saw someone arrested for the attempted murder of Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh and I think we're deliberately going to see violence used as a tool of political terrorism by the left."

Cruz said it's "infuriating" that Attorney General Merrick Garland is refusing to enforce the law on protests at justices' homes while cases are pending. The Department of Justice under President Joe Biden "refuses to enforce that law," said Cruz.

He also pointed out that pro-life pregnancy centers are being targeted with firebombs, and "the Department of Justice is not doing a thing about it. ... We need Merrick Garland and the political henchman at the Department of Justice not to stand in the way of keeping Americans safe."

Cruz also on Tuesday discussed the number of primary elections going on nationwide and said he believes there will not only be a red wave coming into Congress but that there will be several female Hispanic conservatives joining the ranks.

Cruz has been campaigning for Yesli Vega, a law enforcement officer and a Republican candidate to represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District, and said he believes she'll win.

"Yesli Vega is part of something we're seeing across the country," said Cruz. "Mayra Flores won in a Democrat district that's been Democrat for 150 years. There are two other candidates in south Texas, Cassy Garcia and Monica Dela Cruz … we're going to flip the House. We're going to flip the Senate, and I think we're going to see in particular a new generation of conservatives being elected, and I'm particularly excited."

Cruz said it should be particularly interesting to see Speaker Nancy Pelosi trying to explain the benefits of illegal immigration to the Texas Hispanic women, many of whom live on the Rio Grande River and see the issue firsthand.

Cruz is also supporting Rep. Mo Brooks in the hotly contested runoff election for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, and said Brooks is a "principled conservative warrior," and even if former President Donald Trump has withdrawn his endorsement, "there's not been a stronger defender and warrior for Trump than Mo Brooks."

In further news, Cruz discussed the potential of President Joe Biden to enact a gas tax holiday, saying that the White House is considering that move because "they're scared."

"They recognize they're headed to a bloodbath in November because the American people don't like the direction we're on," said Cruz. "Every single policy of this administration has been wrong. In many ways, it's remarkable."

When it comes to gas prices, though, the climbing numbers were "not an accident," said Cruz.

"He told the American people when he was campaigning for president, 'If you elect me I will shut down drilling on federal lands. I will shut down onshore drilling. I'll shut down offshore drilling.' And that's what he's done," Cruz said.

But as soon as the November election is over, gas won't be at $5 a gallon, because "they're aiming for $10 a gallon," said Cruz. "[Biden's] been very candid. If you drive a pickup truck, if you drive a minivan, if you don't drive what they want, they want to make your life miserable. They want to make it so you can't pay your bills. They want to force you to sell your pickup truck and buy a little Prius and obey their demands."

