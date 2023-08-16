Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Weiss 'Ineligible' to Be Special Counsel

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that David Weiss, the U.S. attorney of Delaware, is "ineligible" under Department of Justice rules to serve as special counsel for an investigation of Hunter Biden.

"David Weiss is a terrible decision, and it was an abuse of power for [Attorney General] Merrick Garland to name David Weiss," Cruz told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "Under the Department of Justice rules, the attorney general can only appoint as a special counsel someone from outside the Department of Justice. The reason is you appoint a special counsel when there's a conflict of interest, when there is a reason to believe that the attorney general has divided political loyalties, as is the case here. And here I don’t even think it's divided — he is nakedly partisan."

Cruz said Weiss is ineligible because, as a sitting U.S. attorney, he is under the DOJ's umbrella. He added Garland only appointed him because Weiss has been willing to "actively cover up Hunter Biden's wrongdoing's" and "protect Joe Biden."

"Not one, but two career IRS employees have come forward as whistleblowers, saying that David Weiss and Merrick Garland were part of covering up wrongdoing, that Merrick Garland lied under oath to Congress, in response to my questioning — that is a felony — and that David Weiss and Merrick Garland committed obstruction of justice, blocking the investigation into Hunter and, more significantly, putting off limits any investigation into Joe Biden and whether he's solicited and received bribes from foreign nationals," Cruz said.

Cruz said under the DOJ guidelines, Garland’s decision "is not reviewable in court" so he said Garland knew "he could ignore the law and there’s no consequences."

Cruz also said he initially had high hopes when Garland was named attorney general, based on his reputation.

"When Merrick Garland was appointed attorney general, he had spent 24 years as a federal judge," Cruz said. "He had built a reputation for being relatively nonpartisan, and I had some glimmer of hope that he would actually do the job with integrity. That hope has been utterly crushed. I have to say he is the most partisan attorney general we've ever seen."

Cruz also weighed in on former President Donald Trump’s multiple indictments, with the most recent one delivered in Georgia on Monday.

"To see what is happening here, I think it is outrageous," he said. "I am pissed. Our nation is over two centuries old. Until this year, we’d never once had a president of the United States indicted; we’d never once had a former president of the United States indicted.

"We’d never once had a leading candidate for president indicted.

"We've seen, in the past year, that happen not once, not twice, not three times, but four separate times. All four of these indictments, I believe, are an abuse of the legal process. They are the weaponization of law enforcement trying to attack the political opponents of the White House, and I think it is profoundly harmful to the rule of law."

