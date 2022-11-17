Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Biden's Role in Son's Actions Must Be Probed

One of the most important consequences of Republicans taking majority control of the House is that there will be "congressional oversight of the abuses" of President Joe Biden's administration, so Reps. Jim Jordan and James Comer are "exactly correct" with their assessment that an investigation into Hunter Biden must look at the role that his father had in his actions, Sen. Ted Cruz said on Newsmax Thursday.

"We've seen the Biden Department of Justice engaged in abuses of power," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Let's be clear that the story is not about a poor, troubled soul who has substance abuse issues. That's what the DOJ is trying to make it about.

"They're saying, Well, we're going to go after him on drug charges or tax charges, all of which are personal to Hunter Biden."

Jordan, R-Ohio, and Comer, R-Ky., said Thursday that the president was allegedly involved in overseas dealing with his sons, citing whistleblowers, asserting that the Biden family "flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family," reports Fox News.

"Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden's business deals, and is he compromised? That's our investigation," he said.

"We know that Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company," said Cruz. "He didn't speak a word of Ukrainian. He didn't know a thing about oil and gas, but they paid him $83,000 a month. And the only reason they paid him that was because daddy was vice president, not just vice president, but [Barack] Obama had put him in charge of Ukraine in particular."

And, Cruz said, "that doesn't even begin to touch the Chinese communists who paid millions. To Hunter Biden with as you know the phrase, '10% for the big guy.'"

Meanwhile, Cruz said that he voted against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell remaining the party's leader in the chamber, because he is "p***ed off at the election results from last week."

"Millions of Americans are as well, given the national environment getting the disaster of Democrat policies from inflation to crime, illegal immigration," said Cruz. "We should have a significant majority in the Senate. We should have a massive majority of the House. Instead, the Democrats kept their Senate majority, and we have only a tiny majority in the House."

Cruz said he argued in the conference meeting Wednesday that it is easy to blame others, but Senate Republicans must ask what they could have done differently.

He said he also made a motion to delay the leadership elections until after Georgia's runoff race so that if elected, Herschel Walker could have a voice in the leadership debate.

"This was the first leadership battle we've had in 10 years," he said. "This hasn't happened in the Senate. At the end of the day, 16 Republicans voted with me to delay the election but that wasn't enough. We needed 25. And 10 Republicans voted against Mitch McConnell. That's the first time that has ever happened."

Cruz also commented on former President Donald Trump's announcement for a 2024 presidential race, and about the potential he could challenge Trump again, as in the 2016 race.

"I am focused very much on the United States Senate and standing up and fighting the disastrous policies from Joe Biden and the Democrats that are hurting the American people," Cruz said. "The Herschel Walker race is incredibly important … I think it is incredibly important for anyone in Georgia to support him, because if the Democrats win in Georgia, they will be just one vote away from ending the filibuster in the United States Senate and from being able to adopt policies to permanently damage democracy."

And, he said that he was Trump's "strongest ally" in the Senate, and if he's the nominee in 2024, he will "enthusiastically support his candidacy," but for now, he's focused on Georgia.

