Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: COVID's Lab Leak Origins 'Evident for a Long Time'

It's been "evident for a long time" that the deadly coronavirus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but Democrats and the corporate media chose to echo the talking points of the Chinese Communist Party, Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday on Newsmax while discussing an Energy Department classified intelligence report concluding that the virus was not released through nature.

"Three years ago, back in March of 2020 on the podcast I host every week, it's called "Verdict with Ted Cruz, I laid out in detail the evidence," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Even then it was overwhelmingly likely it had escaped from a Chinese government lab. And today the evidence is still overwhelmingly likely."

And if the Biden administration wants to get to the bottom of the pandemic, it could start by releasing the classified information that demonstrates where this virus came from and the evidence that proves that it came from a Chinese government lab," said Cruz.

"Number two, they could call on Democrats in the Senate to hold hearings," he added. "I'm on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the Senate Judiciary Committee. Today, Senate Democrats have had zero interest in accountability for this virus that killed so many people and did so much massive economic damage."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the retired director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House advisor on COVID, who has continued to insist that the virus originated from natural sources, is the "most dangerous bureaucrat to ever serve in the United States government," Cruz said.

"The policies that he championed destroyed lives across this country, and repeatedly he demonstrated a willingness to put politics ahead of science, ahead of medicine, and the result is it profoundly eroded the trust that millions of Americans have in our scientific and medical community," the senator continued.

He also accused Fauci of "deliberately lying" while testifying before Congress, and that the doctor had pushed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others in high tech to suppress the narrative that the virus came from a Chinese government lab.

"They didn't want those true facts out there, and big tech was more than happy to comply," Cruz said.

He added that Fauci should be prosecuted for testifying that the federal government wasn't funding gain of function research.

"I think the more likely explanation is it was a naturally occurring virus that they modified, that they used gain of function research to make it more transmissible and to make it more deadly," said Cruz. "Then it escaped from the lab and killed millions across the globe. And if that's true, China bears direct responsibility. We ought to be holding China accountable."

Cruz also pointed to evidence that the virus came from the lab, based on reports that scientists there became ill in November 2019, and that the Chinese government, when the pandemic began, "destroyed the samples in the Wuhan Institute for Virology."

In a court of law, China would be found guilty after destroying the evidence, said Cruz, and that action would "demonstrate that China was responsible for the pandemic."

