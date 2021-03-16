Ted Cruz to Newsmax TV: Border Crisis 'Predictable Result' of Biden Policies

The crisis at the southern border with thousands of migrants illegally flooding across from Central America is the "predictable result" of President Joe Biden reversing the immigration policies of former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tells Newsmax TV.

Under the Trump administration, the government of Mexico agreed to keep asylum seekers in Mexico while their claims were proceeding in the United States.

That agreement effectively ended what Republicans had termed a "catch and release" policy under the Obama administration, and implemented a "Remain in Mexico" policy, which "together had dramatic success," reducing the number of illegal immigrants crossing the border, Cruz told host Sean Spicer and guest co-host Mercedes Schlapp Tuesday on "Spicer & Co."

Biden's executive orders reversing those policies have resulted in the dramatic increase in illegal crossings in recent months, particularly among unaccompanied minors.

"Because the Biden administration announced if you're a kid, and you're alone, you can stay and they're gonna let you let you stay and let you let you go free," Cruz said. "And the predictable result of that is that the number of children coming is going up and up and up from where we saw four years of kids in cages. ... Well, those cages had been built by Barack Obama. And now new cages are being built by Joe Biden."

The children being sent alone by parents are being placed with smugglers who physically and sexually abuse them, Cruz said, then once in American custody, they are placed in confinement in large facilities just like Democrats and liberal activists complained about in years past.

Still, the Biden administration has yet to call the situation a crisis, though even the mainstream press has begun to do so.Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has defended his agency's handling of the situation, saying the United States is facing the biggest surge in immigrants seeking to cross the border in 20 years. The White House has called in FEMA and has even asked for volunteers to help handle the influx.

There are currently more that 4,200 unaccompanied children in custody, with 3,000 being held past the legal time they are allowed to be held.

"Vicious criminals" are abusing children, "and the Biden administration doesn't seem to care, Cruz said, adding, "on top of that we're in the middle of global pandemic."

Biden likes to say COVID-19 is his number one priority, but partisan politics trumps health safety trumps anything else, Cruz said, because the administration is releasing immigrants into the population with COVID.

"The people they're releasing are testing positive for COVID-19 at a seven times higher rate than the U.S. population, so it's a public health risk," he said. "And the Biden Democrats don't care about it at all, because they view every illegal immigrant as a potential Democratic voter, and that partisan politics trumps health or safety or the economy or American workers."