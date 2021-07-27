Rep. Budd to Newsmax: Politics Does Not Mix With Public Health

North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd questioned the motives behind his state's "Doses-to-Doors" program on Newsmax, outlining that federal dollars should not fund political motives to sway one's personal choice.

According to a staff member from Budd's office, they believe the American Rescue Plan paid for the Doses-to-Doors program. If that is true, it would run counter to a government provision titled "zone of privacy." The zone of privacy is a civil liberty that outlines that the government has no right to interfere with an individual's personal choice. According to The Epoch Times, the zone of privacy was "first recognized by the [United States] Supreme Court in Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) when it determined that the government can't restrict the sale and use of contraceptives." The ruling was later made precedent under Roe v. Wade.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Budd commented on the Doses-to-Door program while referencing an open letter he sent to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

"Look," Budd says, "we want to promote the availability of vaccines, but we don't want to use a left-wing known progressive group to push for mandatory vaccinations. Of course, access is important, but we need to let people make their own decisions and not feel that they're being pushed by [a] left-wing agenda, to make a medical decision."

Budd's point was echoed by Leslie Manookian, president and founder of the Health Freedom Defense Fund Inc. As Manookian points out "we don't walk up to people and ask them, are you on anti-depressants? Do you have erectile dysfunction? We don't ask people personal things like this for a reason, because it's unethical, and because of this zone of privacy."

"We understand that it's not our business to meddle in other people's businesses," she adds, "and it's not the government's business, either."

Budd's letter to Cooper states, "I agree that we must continue to provide North Carolinians access to vaccines, but I am concerned by reports about certain non-profit groups involved with the 'Doses to Doors' program. Any entity that receives or is involved in an outreach campaign financed by tax dollars should be carefully scrutinized to make sure those dollars are not put toward sending workers door-to-door under the guise of public health."

