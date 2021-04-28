Ted Budd to Newsmax TV: 'I'm the Candidate' to Pick Up Trump's Issues

Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that he’s running to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., because he’s “the candidate” to pick up former President Donald Trump’s key issues of “draining the swamp,” and “building the wall.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Budd released an official video announcing his candidacy for Senate that featured a monster truck called the “liberal agenda crusher,” which he says he doesn’t need.

The congressman told “American Agenda” on Wednesday afternoon, “I think the point of the monster trucks was to say, ‘I don't need a monster truck or a marching band to tell people that I'm running for the Senate.’ I'm just a guy from Davie county, grew up on a cattle and chicken farm here. I've spent my whole life in small business, not in big government, and I think I bring a unique offering to the present candidates and I look forward to serving North Carolina.”

The congressman noted later that he spoke with former President Donald Trump “last Thursday and Friday… and had a great conversation with him. Of course, I would love to have his endorsement. I think he really picked up on something in 2015, 2016 when he first ran for office, and that is this set of issues, the America first principles and priorities. I mean, it's draining the swamp. It's building the wall and defending our borders and making life better for the forgotten men and women of this country. And make sure that government is other people by the people and for the people, and I think I'm the candidate to do that. Of course, I would love to have the support of the former president.”

Budd also said that his unique perspective comes from his status as a small business owner, saying, “I’ve made payroll and created jobs, have felt the sting of high taxes. I know what it's like to be a risk taker and a job creator, and I know what it's like for government to be in the way of people rather than helping them. So, I'd like to bring that perspective and remember the forgotten men and women that government has forgotten over the years, and let's get back to representing the people of our country and of the state.”

When asked how he would distinguish himself among a crowded field of candidates, the congressman said, “Well, if people will remember back to 2016, not that long ago, when I first ran, depending on how you count, it was either a 17-way or a 22-way race. So I say, the more the merrier. I just want to be the one that shows people that I can create value for them. I've been there. I've been in the trenches; whether it's on a farm [or] in a small business there as a landscaper, and I know what it's like to feel the pain of high taxes and lots of regulation, and I want to make life better and easier, not just for this generation, but for the next generation as well.”

