Ted Nugent to Newsmax: Lightfoot's Defeat a Sign of Chicagoans 'Waking Up'

After Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, lost her bid for reelection, musician Ted Nugent told Newsmax Wednesday that he can't wait to come back to the city.

"Our beloved Windy City. The Nugent family used to go to Chicago just to take in the effervescence, the positive spirit and energy and attitude of all those wonderful, hardworking people in Chicago. And the rock 'n' roll history I have in Chicago is like the dream of musical dreams," Nugent told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Regarding the fact that Lightfoot was the first black woman and first gay person to become Chicago's mayor, Nugent said, "Color isn't a qualification; homosexuality isn't a qualification. You have to have work ethic. You have to have morals. You have to have a sense of duty. The Constitution — I know she took an oath to the Constitution, except she doesn't know she took an oath to the Constitution."

When host Eric Bolling pointed out that Chicago's violent crime rate increased by approximately 63% during her mayoral tenure, Nugent responded that Lightfoot is the "queen of engineered recidivism."

"Upwards of 98, oftentimes 100%, in any given era of violent crime is engineered recidivism. The court system, the prosecutors, the attorneys, the judges, the parole boards — they know these monsters are going to commit these crimes again, and they continue to send them into our neighborhoods and our streets," Nugent continued.

"So, yes, even though there's the deceit, the lies, the fantasy, the hate, the anti-Americanism, the celebration of violence and criminality by the left, we'd like to think that even those that were boondoggled by this are waking up in Chicago. I salute you," Nugent said. "I can't wait to come back to Chicago and rock 'n' roll and have a have a good breakfast at the pancake house downtown, because Lori Lightfoot is gone, which means we're on the road to upgrade."

