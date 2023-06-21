×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ted cruz | sports | women | lia thomas

Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Left Willing to Eliminate Girls, Women's Sports

By    |   Wednesday, 21 June 2023 06:24 PM EDT

The left is fundamentally racist and willing to eliminate girls' and women's sports by allowing biological men to compete in their division, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"It's truly insane. The left ... this is no longer even a battle between left and right. It's a battle between sanity and insanity," Cruz said during his appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," after being asked about Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson's refusal to answer whether there's a difference between women and men at a Capitol Hill hearing Wednesday on "Protecting Pride: Defending the Civil Rights of LGBTQ+ Americans."

"That question — for the entire history of humanity, for millennia, people have known the answer to that. The follow-up question which [Robinson] refused to answer also is, Why do we have women's sports? Why do we have the WNBA if there's no difference?" he added.

"Title IX was landmark civil rights legislation. I've got two young girls, they're athletes, they're incredibly talented. You look at Title IX that has led to millions of girls and millions of women competing in athletics and getting all the benefits of training and teamwork, and it's been incredibly beneficial.

"And yet, these radicals who want to say there's no difference, the effect of it is to eliminate girls' sports and women's sports, and they're willing to do that. She had no answer for why women's sports exist."

Cruz also said that it was fundamentally unfair for competitive swimmer Riley Gaines to compete against trans swimmer Lia Thomas.

"It's unfair when you have someone like Lia Thomas, who has a man's chest, a man's body, arms. Lia Thomas looks like Michael Phelps. And you know, we had Riley Gaines testifying, and she was swimming against Lia Thomas. How fundamentally unfair is it for her to have to compete against someone who has a man's body and the physical attributes that go with that? It ends up being deeply destructive to women's sports and girls' sports."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The left is fundamentally racist and willing to eliminate girls' and women's sports by allowing biological men to compete in their division, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.
ted cruz, sports, women, lia thomas
377
2023-24-21
Wednesday, 21 June 2023 06:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved