Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Left Willing to Eliminate Girls, Women's Sports

The left is fundamentally racist and willing to eliminate girls' and women's sports by allowing biological men to compete in their division, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"It's truly insane. The left ... this is no longer even a battle between left and right. It's a battle between sanity and insanity," Cruz said during his appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," after being asked about Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson's refusal to answer whether there's a difference between women and men at a Capitol Hill hearing Wednesday on "Protecting Pride: Defending the Civil Rights of LGBTQ+ Americans."

"That question — for the entire history of humanity, for millennia, people have known the answer to that. The follow-up question which [Robinson] refused to answer also is, Why do we have women's sports? Why do we have the WNBA if there's no difference?" he added.

"Title IX was landmark civil rights legislation. I've got two young girls, they're athletes, they're incredibly talented. You look at Title IX that has led to millions of girls and millions of women competing in athletics and getting all the benefits of training and teamwork, and it's been incredibly beneficial.

"And yet, these radicals who want to say there's no difference, the effect of it is to eliminate girls' sports and women's sports, and they're willing to do that. She had no answer for why women's sports exist."

Cruz also said that it was fundamentally unfair for competitive swimmer Riley Gaines to compete against trans swimmer Lia Thomas.

"It's unfair when you have someone like Lia Thomas, who has a man's chest, a man's body, arms. Lia Thomas looks like Michael Phelps. And you know, we had Riley Gaines testifying, and she was swimming against Lia Thomas. How fundamentally unfair is it for her to have to compete against someone who has a man's body and the physical attributes that go with that? It ends up being deeply destructive to women's sports and girls' sports."

