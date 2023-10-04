Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Crime 'Directly Flowing' From Border

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that crime was "directly flowing" out of the southern border due to President Joe Biden's open-door policies.

Appearing Wednesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Cruz lamented over a recent story from Minnesota that an 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of illegal immigrants.

He characterized the horrific acts as just one example of a growing nationwide crisis.

"It's truly a horrific story," Cruz said. "We are seeing so much crime that is directly flowing from this invasion at our southern border.

"[O]ver 7.6 million illegal immigrants have come under Joe Biden, and they keep coming, and they keep coming, and they keep coming. And the numbers keep going higher. And this is what Joe Biden and the Democrats want."

Cruz attributed much of the problem to the administration disregarding the troubles on the ground. He recalled a dialogue with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that he said demonstrated as much.

"I put up a poster with a series of pictures of colored wristbands, and I asked him, 'Mr. Secretary, what are these wristbands?' And astonishingly, he said, 'I don't know. I have no idea what they are.'"

Those wristbands, the senator explained, are used by drug cartels to designate how many thousands of dollars migrants owe the cartels' sister organizations in the United States when they cross the border.

"For the teenage boys, the Biden administration sends them to every city in America, and they are working for the cartels to pay off their debt," Cruz argued. "And so you look at those home invasion robberies, those are very likely illegal immigrants working for the cartels because they have to."

