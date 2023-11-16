Ted Cruz to Newsmax: Violent Protests Result of 'Cultural Marxism'

Pro-Palestinian protesters are acting more violently than Israel's supporters due to "cultural Marxism," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax Thursday.

Cruz appeared on "Newsline" while pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the Bay Bridge leading into San Francisco during the APEC summit, calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

That followed U.S. Capitol Police officers in riot gear clashing with roughly 200 demonstrators who gathered outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night to demand a cease-fire.

"This week we had a peaceful protest on the mall, 300,000 people came out to stand for Israel," Cruz told host Bianca de la Garza. "I took part in the March for Israel, and it was peaceful and calm and united.

"You contrast that to these violent protests and it is … these are dangerous, and we're seeing them. We've seen violent attacks on the White House. We've seen violent protests at universities, and these are viciously antisemitic protests. We're seeing Jewish students at universities across the country harassed and all of this is a manifestation of the cultural Marxism that has infused the institutions of our country."

Supporters of Israel rallied by the tens of thousands on the National Mall under heavy security Tuesday, voicing bipartisan solidarity in the fight against Hamas and crying “never again."

Cruz, while promoting his new book, "Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America," was also asked about a standalone Israeli aid bill that passed in the House but failed to pass in the Senate.

"Unfortunately, today's Democrat Party has been radicalized," Cruz told de la Garza. "And so what happened this week in the Senate is, I and several other Republican senators forced a vote on Israel military aid on the Senate.

"We used a procedural tool called a rogue closure petition, where basically we took control of the floor from the Senate majority leader and forced that vote. And Democrats were furious. But then, sadly, they … every single Democrat … all of them voted against providing emergency military aid to Israel.

"Israel is at war right now. They're in a war for their very existence. They are fighting to eliminate Hamas. It is a battle between civilization and terror, and the Democrats, their view, they put partisan politics above everything. And so all of them voted no. I thought it was disgraceful."

Cruz said Democrats can do what they want because the mainstream media provides them cover.

"Our corporate media has abandoned the role of actually reporting on news, and it is now simply a propagandist," Cruz said. "And so the Democrats can all vote against military aid to Israel. Why? Because they all know it will not end up on the six o'clock news. They know that CNN will not report on it. They know The New York Times will not report on it, so their voters will never hear about it.

"And it's why instead they're more afraid of the radical antisemites on the left. They're more afraid of the 'Squad,' and they also want to use Israel aid to leverage their other partisan objectives. And so it was a really sad moment to see every single Senate Democrat vote against Israel military aid."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com