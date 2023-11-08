Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Abortion Issue Belongs to the States

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that despite being pro-life, he believes the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to send the issue of abortion back to the states was the correct one.

Cruz made the comments after Ohio voted Tuesday to amend the state's constitution to ensure abortion access and other reproductive healthcare for women in the wake of last year's ruling.

"After Roe v. Wade was overturned, this issue was sent back to the states and all of us know abortion is an issue that there's a sharp division in this country," Cruz said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Wednesday. "There are very different views. People of good faith can disagree on it. And it is a deeply emotional personal, personal, contentious issue.

"I think that's precisely why under the Constitution, it's left to the voters. It should be left to the voters."

The amendment passed by voters declares an individual's right to "make and carry out one's own reproductive decisions," including birth control, fertility treatments, miscarriage and abortion, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Cruz said that such issues will be decided based on what the voters want in each state, which can vary widely from each other.

"What that means is that the views of the voters vary state by state," he said. "In bright blue states, and states like California and New York, we continue to have essentially unlimited abortion on demand. In redder states like Texas, you have more significant restrictions that are put in place."

He said that Democrats in blue states like Virginia are very good at "deceiving and convincing voters" into believing their view on the issue.

"Democrats are very good at trying to deceive voters and convincing voters and in states like Virginia, where we didn't have a good result [Tuesday] in Virginia, [is] historically been a blue state," he said. "In blue states this issue has been more potent for Democrats.

"I think under the Constitution recognizing federalism, that different states are going to have different laws based on the values and mores of those citizens, I think that's a way for our country to coexist, survive, and recognize that we have differing views."

He said that Republicans need to field candidates that can "talk about this intelligently and reasonably" to change the voters' perceptions about the issue.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com