Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Wray Buckling Is Win for House GOP

Friday, 02 June 2023 08:03 PM EDT

After weeks of delays, FBI Director Christopher Wray on Monday is set to share an unclassified document that allegedly implicates Joe Biden in a criminal bribery scheme when he was vice president with two members of Congress.

Wray's decision is a victory for House Republicans, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday.

Wray will let Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the committee's ranking member, see the FD-1023 form that a federal whistleblower alleges contains evidence of an arrangement between Biden, when he was vice president, and a foreign adversary involving an exchange of money for policy decisions.

"This is a victory for the House Republicans and Rep. Comer that he forced Wray at least to buckle under and bring over the information about the allegation that Joe Biden was involved in bribery from a foreign country," Cruz told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"That's a big deal. That information needs to be made public. It shouldn't be in this ridiculous private setting, given that this is not classified material.

"But it is an incremental step toward holding accountable the abuse and politicization we've seen at the FBI and the Department of Justice."

Cruz said he has known Wray for a long time and is disappointed the FBI director has not done more to root out hardcore partisans in the senior level of agency leadership.

"It is unfortunate that Chris Wray has circled the wagons defending the corrupt and hardcore partisans that have burrowed into senior positions at the FBI," Cruz said. "I think that's the wrong decision for the director of the FBI to make.

"I've known Chris Wray a long time. I've urged him that his priority should be bringing integrity back to the FBI. And that means exposing the partisan corruption at the senior career levels. It means getting rid of people who have unfortunately compromised the integrity of the agency. Chris Wray hasn't been willing to do so."

Friday, 02 June 2023 08:03 PM
