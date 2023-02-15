×
Tags: ted cruz | national security | spy balloon | fentanyl | border crisis | mexican drug cartels

Sen. Ted Cruz to Newsmax: Biden 'Guilted' Into Acting on Spy Balloon

By    |   Wednesday, 15 February 2023 07:44 PM EST

President Joe Biden's weak response to the Chinese spy balloon is trumped only by his ineffective border policies that have enriched the Mexican drug cartels, said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

"This entire debacle with the Chinese spy balloon has significantly weakened U.S. national security," Cruz told Wednesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Every enemy of America has learned the command in chief was weak and unwilling to defend the homeland; and that is very, very dangerous."

Cruz said Biden was not even told the balloon was over the U.S., including over sensitive military sites, until Americans in Montana spotted it and the news picked it up.

"The White House was guilted into finally acting," Cruz told host Rob Schmitt.

And as bad as that sounds, the Biden administration's handling of the border is even worse, according to Cruz.

"The single best thing that ever happened to the Mexican drug cartels was Joe Biden becoming president," he said, noting Mexican drug cartels made an estimated $500 million in 2018 from human trafficking, but that figure is exponentially higher now.

"Now they make over $13 billion a year just from human trafficking," Cruz said. "They make about the same from drug trafficking."

