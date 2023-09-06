Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Why No Questions on Biden's Health?

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday that he's gotten dozens of questions from reporters about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's health since his latest freezing episode but none about President Joe Biden's apparent cognitive difficulties.

"The Senate has been back in session for the last two days," Cruz said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "In the last 48 hours — without exaggeration — I probably have gotten upwards of 50 to 75 questions from the Capitol Hill reporters all about Mitch McConnell, Mitch McConnell, Mitch McConnell.

"To all of the reporters, I just can't help but laugh and I say, ‘'I'm curious. Why have I gotten more questions in two days about Mitch McConnell's health than we've heard in 2.5 years about Joe Biden's obvious mental decline?'"

"Joe Biden has his finger on the nuclear button. He's the commander in chief. And none of the Capitol Hill press wants to address the very serious mental infirmities — not to mention more than one Democrat senator who has very significant health issues as well," he continued.

"And yet the press has utter and complete silence on those issues as well."

McConnell sidestepped questions about his health when he returned to the Capitol on Tuesday, six days after freezing for a second time while speaking in public.

The 81-year-old lawmaker addressed the Senate hours after being cleared by the doctor of Congress, who said the two episodes do not appear to be caused by a stroke or seizure. He did not provide an alternative explanation of what caused McConnell to freeze while speaking with reporters last Wednesday in Kentucky.

"Now, one particular moment of my time back home received its fair share of attention in the press over the past week," McConnell said. "But I assure you, August was a busy and productive month for me and my staff."

Cruz said the two recent health scares McConnell had "were concerning, obviously."

"I've been praying for him; Heidi has been praying for him," Cruz said of his wife. "I'll tell you this: Mitch is stubborn as a mule. He and I have disagreed on a lot of issues, but he has been in the Senate a long time, and I'm hoping he comes to a full and speedy recovery."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein was absent from Washington for months this year after a bout of shingles caused complications including encephalitis and Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which can cause facial paralysis. The California Democrat is 90 years old.