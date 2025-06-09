Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Dems Side With Rioters Over Cops

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that the riots happening in Los Angeles once again illustrate where the allegiance of the Democratic Party lies, and it's not with law enforcement or border patrol.

Instead, Cruz told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that "radical" Democrats have hitched their party's wagon to illegal immigration and the crime that comes with it, all at the expense of the men and women in uniform charged with upholding the law.

"Look, it's perfectly clear where the two sides stand. Today's Democrat party, they are the party of illegal immigrants. They are the party of Venezuelan gangs. They're the party of murderers and rapists and child molesters," Cruz said. "And Rob, I gotta say, I wish what I was saying was hyperbole, but [Gov.] Gavin Newsom and [Los Angeles Mayor] Karen Bass, they're saying if you are an illegal anywhere in America, come to California, we want you.

"You are seeing these violent rioters in L.A., firebombing police cars, waving Mexican flags. Now, help me understand why they're waving the Mexican flags. They're waving the flag of another country saying, 'We hate America,' but don't you dare send us back to the country whose flag we're waving. That makes no sense," Cruz added.

President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard into Los Angeles and on Monday, 700 Marines deployed into the city to protect federal buildings and employees.

"On the other side, who are they not the party of? Cops, border patrol agents, firefighters, anyone protecting us. The Democrats, they don't give a damn if these rioters are engaged in violence or throwing rocks or firing firebombs. That's not their problem," Cruz said.

"And it really is tragic. What is happening in L.A. is horrific. And you're right, there's money behind it. And it shows just how radical the … Democrat Party has gotten and how much it gives Republicans the opportunity to say, listen, we stand for common sense," he added. "We stand for law and order. We stand for don't commit acts of violence against your neighbors."

