Tags: ted cruz | joe biden | woke agenda | book | education | big tech | entertainment

Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: New Book Details How to Beat Cultural Marxism

By    |   Monday, 27 November 2023 08:24 PM EST

The U.S. is in a perilous state partly because of the ineffectiveness of President Joe Biden but also because his administration has handed the keys over to the radical Left elements of the Democrat Party, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday.

"The American people realize the record of the Biden administration is atrocious. It is a train wreck on every front," Cruz told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Classically the question that voters ask every November, every four years is are you better off than you were four years ago? And for virtually everyone in America, the answer is no. … That fundamentally is the reason people are unhappy. They look at the economy. They look at inflation. They can't afford their bills. They look at crime. They look at the worst illegal immigration or nation's history. They look at the world they look at Joe Biden inherited peace and prosperity.

"Now we have two wars waging across the globe. Right now, it is a train wreck. … This is the result of the radical woke agenda from the left. The Joe Biden administration has handed the agenda over to the extreme left in their party."

Cruz said it is the reason he wrote his new book, "Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America," which was released Nov. 7 and for two weeks has been on The New York Times best sellers list for nonfiction.

"It breaks down exactly how this happened, how the radical left took over every major institution in America from universities to K-through-12 education, to journalism, to big business, to Big Tech, to entertainment, to sports, to science," Cruz said.

"It breaks down systematically how the radical left took over, but even more importantly, it lays out a positive, proactive battle plan for how we take these institutions back because if we don't take the institutions back, I fear we're going to lose our country forever."

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

