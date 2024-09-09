WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ted cruz | joe biden | kamala harris | weaponizing | government | donald trump | election

Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Biden-Harris Weaponizing Government

Monday, 09 September 2024 07:25 PM EDT

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been weaponizing the federal government for four years, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday.

The Texas Republican made the remarks while discussing a recent exposé in which the top federal prosecutor in New York City was caught on camera calling New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case against former President Donald Trump a "travesty of justice."

Cruz said on the "The Chris Salcedo Show," the case "was utterly corrupt, and it is exactly that. That's the truth."

"We have seen a pattern in the last four years of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris weaponizing the federal government, using the Department of Justice, using the FBI to go after their enemies — chief among them Donald Trump — and indicting the [former] president.

"Democrat prosecutors have indicted the president, now, four separate times. That's never happened in our nation's history," he said.

Cruz said Democrats regularly engage in "psychological projection," accusing Trump of doing things they themselves are doing.

"[Democrats] say they are defending democracy and every one of these prosecutions [of Trump] is an attack on democracy," he said, adding that Democrats are "terrified the voters will vote for their opponent."

Cruz also said he supports a bid by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to attach an election integrity measure to a continuing resolution to fund the federal government.

"I think the speaker of the House is right that we need to fight to defend election integrity. It's the right thing to do," he said.

"And it would reveal an enormous amount about [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.] and the Democrats if they're willing to force a partial government shutdown rather than ensure that only American citizens are casting votes in the upcoming election. It reveals exactly what the priorities are and what their plan is."

