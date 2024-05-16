Cruz to Newsmax: Biden's Executive Privilege Assertion 'Laughable'

President Joe Biden's assertion of executive privilege in blocking House committees from obtaining audio recordings of him with special counsel Robert Hur regarding his handling of classified documents "is laughable," said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"As you rightly noted, executive privilege is designed for conversations between the president and senior aides so that you could have real, frank, and candid deliberations in the White House," Cruz told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"An executive privilege is a very important protection of the presidency. That was not what was happening here. If Joe Biden was having a conversation with [Attorney General] Merrick Garland about what the administration's policy on x, y, or z would be, that could be protected by executive privilege.

"In this instance, Joe Biden was there effectively as a criminal defendant. He was being investigated for whether or not he committed felonies, whether or not he violated the law," he continued.

"By the way, Robert Hur, the special counsel appointed to investigate that, concluded, yes, he did violate the law. He committed multiple felonies. He did so knowingly. He did so willingly. He did so repeatedly.

"But the Biden Department of Justice concluded Joe Biden, the president of the United States, is too incompetent to stand trial. If we prosecuted him, the jury would conclude he is not capable of being guilty because he's so senile that he cannot form the mens rea. He can't decide intent," Cruz added.

"Mind you, this guy has the nuclear codes. He can push the button and fire our nukes. But according to the Biden Department of Justice, he's not competent to stand trial as a criminal defendant.

"To claim that as executive privilege is lunacy, because presumably they are not saying that Robert Hur was acting as Biden's employee taking orders from Biden while he was supposedly investigating Biden for criminal offenses. This is a joke. But you know what? They know the media will roll over because the corporate media are cheerleaders and partisan propagandists."

