Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: US Institutions Must Be Taken Back From Left

American institutions must be taken back from the hold of the left, otherwise "We're gonna lose our country," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday.

"The world has gone crazy. We are seeing ... what we're seeing in Washington. It's more extreme. It's more radical than it's ever been," Cruz told "Greg Kelly Reports."

"And I wrote this book ['Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America'] to try to explain how the heck this happened, and, in particular, what this book addresses is how the radical left seized every major institution of America."

Cruz explained that each chapter of the book addresses a different institution that the left has taken over.

"So it starts off with universities, and I call universities the 'Wuhan lab' of the woke virus. They're where it was created, they're where it's mutated, where it spread," Cruz said.

"From universities, the next chapter goes onto K through 12 education, and then journalism, and then government, and then big business and then Big Tech, and then entertainment — Hollywood, movies, TV, sports, music, and then science, the politicization of science. And the last chapter deals with China and how China is a nexus intertwining them all."

Cruz explained that the book accomplishes two tasks — explaining how the left took hold of the institutions and how Americans can take them back.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com