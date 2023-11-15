×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ted cruz | institutions | take back | the left

Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: US Institutions Must Be Taken Back From Left

By    |   Wednesday, 15 November 2023 10:22 PM EST

American institutions must be taken back from the hold of the left, otherwise "We're gonna lose our country," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday.

"The world has gone crazy. We are seeing ... what we're seeing in Washington. It's more extreme. It's more radical than it's ever been," Cruz told "Greg Kelly Reports."

"And I wrote this book ['Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America'] to try to explain how the heck this happened, and, in particular, what this book addresses is how the radical left seized every major institution of America."

Cruz explained that each chapter of the book addresses a different institution that the left has taken over.

"So it starts off with universities, and I call universities the 'Wuhan lab' of the woke virus. They're where it was created, they're where it's mutated, where it spread," Cruz said.

"From universities, the next chapter goes onto K through 12 education, and then journalism, and then government, and then big business and then Big Tech, and then entertainment — Hollywood, movies, TV, sports, music, and then science, the politicization of science. And the last chapter deals with China and how China is a nexus intertwining them all."

Cruz explained that the book accomplishes two tasks — explaining how the left took hold of the institutions and how Americans can take them back.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeremy Frankel | editorial.frankel@newsmax.com

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
American institutions must be taken back from the hold of the left, otherwise "We're gonna lose our country," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday. "The world has gone crazy. We are seeing ... what we're seeing in Washington. It's more extreme. It's more radical...
ted cruz, institutions, take back, the left
275
2023-22-15
Wednesday, 15 November 2023 10:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved