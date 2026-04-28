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Tags: ted cruz | fraud | allegations | minnesota | minneapolis | somali | voters

Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Democrats Are Buying Votes

By    |   Tuesday, 28 April 2026 08:33 PM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asserted Tuesday on Newsmax that Democrats allow fraud in Minnesota so they can buy off Somali voters.

"The sad thing is ... it's not even that these Democrats aren't bright, although they're not," Cruz said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "It's that they're fundamentally corrupt. We know of over $9 billion stolen from the taxpayers."

Cruz spoke after federal law enforcement agencies carried out a series of raids across Minnesota on Tuesday morning as part of an investigation into alleged welfare fraud, authorities said, NBC News reported.

The FBI, working alongside federal, state, and local partners, executed at least 22 court-authorized search warrants tied to the inquiry, according to the Department of Justice.

At least one search appeared to take place at the Somali Senior Center and Adult Day Services, where federal agents were seen entering and exiting the building Tuesday morning.

The enforcement action comes amid heightened scrutiny of alleged fraud in Minnesota tied to pandemic-era relief programs and social services, including childcare and Medicaid-related funding streams.

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Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asserted Tuesday on Newsmax that Democrats allow fraud in Minnesota so they can buy off Somali voters.
ted cruz, fraud, allegations, minnesota, minneapolis, somali, voters, democrats
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2026-33-28
Tuesday, 28 April 2026 08:33 PM
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