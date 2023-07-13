Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: FBI 'Stonewalling' on Jan. 6

The FBI is "stonewalling" on questions about how many undercover agents or informants were at the U.S. Capitol during the violent protests on Jan. 6, 2021, and what role they played, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax.

"They're refusing to answer straightforward questions," Cruz said Wednesday night on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance," where he spoke out after FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony to the House Judiciary Committee earlier in the day.

Wray testified that it's "ludicrous" to claim that the FBI was involved in the Capitol protest.

"This notion that somehow the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources and agents is ludicrous and is a disservice to our brave, hardworking, dedicated men and women," Wray told the committee.

When Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., asked Wray if the FBI had confidential human sources, or informants, at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Wray would not confirm if any were present, saying he needed to "be careful here talking about where we have or have not used confidential human sources."

"I've asked that exact same question to the FBI before," Cruz told Newsmax. "I've asked them how many undercover agents or informants did they have in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. I've asked them, Did their agents incite violence? I asked them, Did their agents commit acts of violence? They refused to answer across the board."

The lack of cooperation is happening because the "FBI now has a culture of a lack of accountability," said Cruz.

"They believe they don't answer to anybody, [and] that they don't have to answer Congress' questions," said Cruz. "They [believe they] don't have to answer the American people's questions."

Cruz said he has known Wray for a long time and noted that Wray is not a Democrat. Wray, who was appointed in 2017 by former President Donald Trump, said during Wednesday's testimony that he's a registered Republican.

"I don't think Chris Wray is a leftist," said Cruz. "Chris is a company man. He believes he's defending the FBI.

"I have had screaming disagreements with him where I pointed out, 'You're not defending the FBI when you protect rabid partisans in the senior career ranks who a returning the FBI into the enforcement arm of the DNC [Democratic National Committee]. You are destroying the integrity and the credibility of the FBI.'"

Cruz said he hears from FBI agents and career prosecutors at the Department of Justice "over and over again" who say they are "horrified to see the integrity of those great institutions so badly undermined."

