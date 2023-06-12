Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Trump Indictment 'Complete Hypocrisy'

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday night "of course it matters" that the Department of Justice overlooked the crimes of others before indicting former President Donald Trump regarding his handling of classified documents.

"It is utter and complete hypocrisy," Cruz told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "It is a double standard. The Biden Department of Justice applies one standard for Donald J. Trump and a totally different standard for [President] Joe Biden, for Hillary Clinton, for any Democrat."

Cruz, who does a podcast, "Verdict with Ted Cruz," on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays, said that during Monday's podcast, he took a deep dive into the 37-count indictment Biden's DOJ handed down against the former president, who is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami. Trump has said that he will plead not guilty.

"It walks you through the legal details of what the exposure is, what the risk is," Cruz said, "but it also lays out the absolute hypocrisy, the absolute double standard. This is a political persecution brought because [Attorney General] Merrick Garland hates Donald Trump. And because Joe Biden doesn't want the voters to be able to vote for Donald Trump, and so he's willing to abuse the Justice Department to go after him."

The Texas senator said that he hopes Trump's legal team will focus on the double standard should the case go to trial.

"I think you may well see motions to dismiss the indictment in the trial court," Cruz said. "If it gets to a trial, if it's tried [by] a jury, I'm sure that President Trump's lawyers will make arguments to this effect, that 'Look, the very same thing they're prosecuting Donald Trump for doing, Joe Biden did and every president in modern times, Republican and Democrat, has done the same things, has brought classified documents with them.'

"The press is having a field day of saying there were documents in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago. Well, gosh, last I checked, Joe Biden had classified documents in an in an unlocked garage next to his antique Corvette, and it's an absolute double standard."

