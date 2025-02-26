Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Illegal Immigration Down 90 Percent

During a Newsmax appearance on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said illegal immigration has decreased by 90% in the first month of Donald Trump's presidency.

While on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Cruz attributed the sharp decline to Trump's enforcement of immigration laws.

"The president has begun enforcing the law. We've seen the numbers plummet. They're 90% down in the first month," Cruz said. "That's what happens when you have a president who enforces the law."

Cruz, chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, said the administration plans to strengthen border security through physical barriers, personnel, and technology.

"We're now going to invest in the hard assets like building the wall, like hiring more Border Patrol agents, like getting fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft and technology, getting detention beds, so that we stop this invasion, and we stop it on a permanent basis," he said.

"We also have a mandate to unleash American energy to unleash American oil and gas production, to lower energy prices, which will lower inflation across the board."

Cruz emphasized the importance of maintaining the 2017 tax cuts, calling them a key driver of economic growth.

"In 2017, I spent literally hundreds of hours as part of passing the 2017 Trump tax cuts," he said. "We'll get it done, and we'll get it done because failure is not an option.

"The American people have given us a job to do. We got to get the job done," he said.

