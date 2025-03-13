Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Senate Democrats Are 'Going To Fold'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax that Democrats in the Senate want to shut down the government. But he thinks, "They're going to fold." Cruz told "The Chris Salcedo Show," a half dozen Democrat senators need to join with the majority Republicans to approve the new spending bill to keep the government in action.

Cruz said right now, Democrats are kicking up a storm and threatening to vote against the spending plan. "I've never seen the Democrat Party so, so rudderless. So today's Democrat Party is characterized by two things, rage and hate. They're angry at the voters, and they hate Donald Trump. And so we may see [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer and the Democrats force a shutdown for some period of time."

But Cruz said the reality of the situation is minority Senate Democrats know the look will be bad if enough don't agree to the short-term spending bill. "I think they're going to buckle. I think they're going to fold. But either way, right now, the Democrats are huddled in a room screaming at each other because they don't know what to do."

The Texas Republican said one of the primary reasons Democrats have publicly said they will vote against the spending is that Republican senators didn't spend enough time negotiating with them. That, said Cruz, is not true.

The "continuing resolution" needs to be approved by midnight Friday to avoid a government shutdown.

